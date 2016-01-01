See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD

Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Culbertson works at Kirby Eye Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culbertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kirby Eye Center
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 232-9522
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Eye Disease
Retinal Testing
Contact Lens Exams
Eye Disease
Retinal Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wayne Culbertson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376530709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, Oxford, OH
    Undergraduate School

