Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (2)
Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoover, AL. 

Dr. Krug II works at VEST JR, RICHARD DDS in Hoover, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Personal Relationships Inc
    1310 Alford Ave Ste 201, Hoover, AL 35226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 979-6822

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 09, 2016
Great Doctor. Listens & interprets what is said well. Offers sound advice/suggestions that are doable. Appointments are always on time.
SB in Decatur, AL — Jan 09, 2016
About Dr. Wayne Krug II, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1205923919
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krug II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krug II works at VEST JR, RICHARD DDS in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Dr. Krug II’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krug II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krug II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krug II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krug II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

