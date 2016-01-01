Dr. Wayne Ogata, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Ogata, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Ogata, OD
Dr. Wayne Ogata, OD is an Optometrist in Vallejo, CA.
Dr. Ogata works at
Dr. Ogata's Office Locations
Dr Lamigo121 Plaza Dr Ste 505, Vallejo, CA 94591 Directions (707) 643-8891
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Ogata, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1538100953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogata works at
Dr. Ogata speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogata. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogata.
