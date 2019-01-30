See All Prosthetic Technicians / Orthotic Technicians in Pembroke Pines, FL
Wayne Rosen, CPED

Prosthetics & Orthotics
2.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Overview of Wayne Rosen, CPED

Wayne Rosen, CPED is a Prosthetics & Orthotics Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Wayne Rosen works at Restore Poc in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wayne Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Poc
    9921 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-3703
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jan 30, 2019
    Great have been taking my daughter here since one for AFOs twice yearly. THey always are kind lil wait but thats eveywhere.
    FL — Jan 30, 2019
    About Wayne Rosen, CPED

    Specialties
    • Prosthetics & Orthotics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821269762
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wayne Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Wayne Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wayne Rosen works at Restore Poc in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Wayne Rosen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Wayne Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wayne Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wayne Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wayne Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

