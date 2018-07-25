Dr. White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne White, DC
Dr. Wayne White, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. White works at
Ft. Lauderdale Chiropractic Center200 SE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 463-2404
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Started seeing Dr. White over ten years ago, friendly practice, takes insurance, great work and ability to put me back in pain-free working order quickly. Doesn't milk patients for extra visits.
- Chiropractic
- English
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
