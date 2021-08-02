See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Waynette Kingman, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Waynette Kingman, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Waynette Kingman, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Waynette Kingman works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Waynette Kingman?

    Aug 02, 2021
    Excellent!! She was very helpful and showed real concern. She determined the problem after I had seen two other doctors.
    Lonnie Smith — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Waynette Kingman, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Waynette Kingman, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Waynette Kingman to family and friends

    Waynette Kingman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Waynette Kingman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Waynette Kingman, PA-C.

    About Waynette Kingman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538231949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Trevecca Nazarene University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Maryville College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Waynette Kingman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Waynette Kingman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Waynette Kingman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Waynette Kingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Waynette Kingman works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Waynette Kingman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Waynette Kingman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Waynette Kingman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Waynette Kingman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Waynette Kingman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Waynette Kingman, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.