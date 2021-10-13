Wendelyn Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendelyn Brown
Overview of Wendelyn Brown
Wendelyn Brown is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Wendelyn Brown works at
Wendelyn Brown's Office Locations
Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 527-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
She has been absolutely amazing and helpful every time I have visited the Curtis V. Cooper women's clinic. I love the way she is truly detailed in her description of whatever is going on with me medically. She is a prime example of patience and she is never to busy to answer any questions I may have about my care. Most of all, she is honest, and always seems to have my best interest at heart. I am very impressed. I wish I had more experiences like the one she provides.
About Wendelyn Brown
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366963837
Frequently Asked Questions
