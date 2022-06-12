Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendi Adams, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Wendi Adams, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 516 SE Morrison St Ste 710, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 954-3360
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wendi is the most skilled mental health professional I have ever had the benefit of working with. Through practicing CBT Mindfulness, my life excelled personally and professionally.
About Dr. Wendi Adams, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013965425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.