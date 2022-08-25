Wendy Avalos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Avalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Avalos, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Wendy Avalos, MSN
Wendy Avalos, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Wendy Avalos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Wendy Avalos' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians - Ob Gyn Clinic3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Avalos?
Professional and informative. Overall good experience. She was more than willing to answer any questions I had. Wendy explained in detail what courses I needed to take to continue with a healthy lifestyle. I appreciate the time she took during my exam. I would recommend for services to all ladies no matter their age.
About Wendy Avalos, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962042598
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Avalos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Avalos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Avalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Avalos works at
9 patients have reviewed Wendy Avalos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Avalos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Avalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Avalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.