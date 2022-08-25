See All Nurse Practitioners in Lubbock, TX
Wendy Avalos, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wendy Avalos, MSN

Wendy Avalos, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX. 

Wendy Avalos works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Avalos' Office Locations

    Texas Tech Physicians - Ob Gyn Clinic
    3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-2340
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Wendy Avalos, MSN
    About Wendy Avalos, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962042598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Avalos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Avalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Avalos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Avalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Avalos works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Wendy Avalos’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Wendy Avalos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Avalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Avalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Avalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

