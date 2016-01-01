See All Audiology Technology in Lakewood, WA
Super Profile

Wendy Baggott, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Wendy Baggott, AUD is an Audiology in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Wendy Baggott works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Clare
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Gary V Trupp MD Inc Ps
    34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Wendy Baggott, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366783300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Baggott, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Baggott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Baggott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Baggott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Baggott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Baggott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Baggott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Baggott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

