Wendy Baggott, AUD is an Audiology in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Wendy Baggott works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.