See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Wendy Clason, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Wendy Clason, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Wendy Clason, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Wendy Clason works at Clason Marriage & Family Therapy Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clason Marriage & Family Therapy Center
    5500 Ming Ave Ste 130, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-5579

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Wendy Clason?

Sep 05, 2021
Great EMDR therapist.
— Sep 05, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Wendy Clason, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Wendy Clason, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Wendy Clason to family and friends

Wendy Clason's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Wendy Clason

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wendy Clason, LMFT.

About Wendy Clason, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841740248
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Wendy Clason, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Clason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Wendy Clason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Wendy Clason works at Clason Marriage & Family Therapy Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Wendy Clason’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Wendy Clason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Clason.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Clason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Clason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Wendy Clason, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.