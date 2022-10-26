Wendy Cova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Cova, LMFT
Overview
Wendy Cova, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mesa, AZ.
Wendy Cova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifewell Behavioral Wellness6915 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (602) 599-5521
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Cova?
I currently collaborate with Wendy; Wendy is wonderful! She is a thoughtful, mindful clinician who cares deeply for her clients and constantly strives to provide quality support. I'm unsure of where or who these negative reviews are coming from, but my interactions with Wendy have been nothing but caring, mindful, and pleasant. As a fellow therapist, I recommend Wendy when my clients are in need of referrals!
About Wendy Cova, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1326135062
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Cova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Cova works at
4 patients have reviewed Wendy Cova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Cova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Cova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Cova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.