Wendy Currier, CNP

Family Medicine
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wendy Currier, CNP

Wendy Currier, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Wendy Currier works at American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Currier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp.
    3180 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 231-2729
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2021
    Always great.
    m rye — Jan 08, 2021
    Photo: Wendy Currier, CNP
    About Wendy Currier, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124259478
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Currier, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Currier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Currier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Currier works at American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp. in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Wendy Currier’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Wendy Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Currier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

