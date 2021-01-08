Wendy Currier, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Currier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Currier, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Wendy Currier, CNP
Wendy Currier, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Wendy Currier works at
Wendy Currier's Office Locations
American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp.3180 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209 Directions (614) 231-2729
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always great.
About Wendy Currier, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Currier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Currier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Currier works at
15 patients have reviewed Wendy Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Currier.
