Wendy Frost, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Wendy Frost, NP
Wendy Frost, NP is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Bethpage, NY.
Wendy Frost works at
Wendy Frost's Office Locations
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 240-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Love Love Wendy Frost. She is everything you would want in a medical professional. Knowledgeable, caring, gentle and understanding. The best of the best.
About Wendy Frost, NP
- Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215053186
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Wendy Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Frost.
