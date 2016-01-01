Wendy Hockenbary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Hockenbary, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wendy Hockenbary, LMHC is a Counselor in Baldwinsville, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8289 Loop Rd, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Directions (315) 638-2853
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Hockenbary?
About Wendy Hockenbary, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891890935
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Hockenbary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Hockenbary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Hockenbary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Hockenbary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Hockenbary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.