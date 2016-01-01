Wendy Holmes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Wendy Holmes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Meriden, CT.
Midstate Medical Center435 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-1555Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982827598
Wendy Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
