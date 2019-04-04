See All Acupuncturists in Cleveland, OH
Wendy Liang, LAC

Acupuncture
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Wendy Liang, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Cleveland, OH. 

Wendy Liang works at Clear Sight Eye Care in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Sight Eye Care
    5500 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 481-1349

Acupuncture
Acupuncture Meridian Therapy
Addiction
Acupuncture
Acupuncture Meridian Therapy
Addiction

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Meridian Therapy Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Auricular Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moxibustion Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Wendy Liang, LAC

Specialties
  • Acupuncture
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1386816163
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Wendy Liang, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Wendy Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Wendy Liang works at Clear Sight Eye Care in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Wendy Liang’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Wendy Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Liang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

