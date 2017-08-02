Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendy McCray, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wendy McCray, PHD is a Psychologist in Elk Grove, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3125 Dwight Rd Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (530) 218-5836
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCray?
I thought Dr. McCray was professional and empathetic during a very trying time for me and my family. She showed a high level of patience and expertise while diagnosing my daughter's condition. I feel very comfortable referring her to others.
About Dr. Wendy McCray, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1508119934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCray speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.