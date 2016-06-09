See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Wendy McKinnon, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Wendy McKinnon, APN

Wendy McKinnon, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Wendy McKinnon works at Wellness Pointe in Longview, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy McKinnon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Longview Wellness Center
    1107 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 758-2610
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2016
    I love Mrs. McKinnon! She makes me feel so comfortable, like I'm visiting a friend instead of a healthcare professional. I've never felt like any question I've asked her was dumb, I feel that she personally cares about my well being. She is very classy and down to earth. I really can not say enough good things about her. She is an angel on earth.
    Christina L in Longview, TX — Jun 09, 2016
    About Wendy McKinnon, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790051548
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy McKinnon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy McKinnon works at Wellness Pointe in Longview, TX. View the full address on Wendy McKinnon’s profile.

    Wendy McKinnon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy McKinnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy McKinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy McKinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

