Wendy Muma, FNP

Family Medicine
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wendy Muma, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparta, MI. 

Wendy Muma works at SHMG Family Medicine - Sparta in Sparta, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    2111 12 Mile Rd NW # 2, Sparta, MI 49345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-8470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Wendy Muma, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720063654
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Muma, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Muma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Muma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Muma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Muma works at SHMG Family Medicine - Sparta in Sparta, MI. View the full address on Wendy Muma’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Wendy Muma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Muma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Muma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Muma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

