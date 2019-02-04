Wendy Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Nelson, NP
Overview of Wendy Nelson, NP
Wendy Nelson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA.
Wendy Nelson works at
Wendy Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Grossmont Ob & Gyn8851 Center Dr Ste 500, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 461-2660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Nelson?
Wendy is compassionate and truly cares about her patients. If you want the best care possible I would definitely recommend Wendy!
About Wendy Nelson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104076462
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Nelson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Nelson works at
Wendy Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.