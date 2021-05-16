See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wendy O'Connor, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
Dr. Wendy O'Connor, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. O'Connor works at Dr. Wendy OConnor & Associates LMFT, Brentwood, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Wendy OConnor & Associates LMFT, Brentwood, CA
    11704 Wilshire Blvd Ste 224, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 488-1274

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    May 16, 2021
    I was very nervous at first but by the end I felt so comfortable speaking with Dr. Wendy. I walked away feeling like I had three sessions in one with all of the knowledge and advice she shared. I’m so excited to keep meeting with her and look forward to our next session! WC
    About Dr. Wendy O'Connor, PSY.D

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1023149168
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy O'Connor, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor works at Dr. Wendy OConnor & Associates LMFT, Brentwood, CA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. O'Connor’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

