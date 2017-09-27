See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Youngstown, OH
Wendy Persson, IMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Wendy Persson, IMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Youngstown, OH. 

Wendy Persson works at Wendy G Persson Ltd in Youngstown, OH.

    Wendy G Persson Ltd
    Wendy G Persson Ltd
    940 Windham Ct Ste 6, Youngstown, OH 44512
    (330) 726-6785
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Sep 27, 2017
    Cannot express enough my pleasure and success after working with Wendy. Never worked with a therapist before and I found her very easy to talk with and share my feelings both good and bad. I wold highly recommend Wendy to anyone!
    About Wendy Persson, IMFT

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1073913174
