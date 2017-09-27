Wendy Persson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Persson, IMFT
Overview
Wendy Persson, IMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Youngstown, OH.
Locations
Wendy G Persson Ltd940 Windham Ct Ste 6, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-6785
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot express enough my pleasure and success after working with Wendy. Never worked with a therapist before and I found her very easy to talk with and share my feelings both good and bad. I wold highly recommend Wendy to anyone!
About Wendy Persson, IMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073913174
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Persson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Wendy Persson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Persson.
