Wendy Pratt, NP

Pulmonology (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wendy Pratt, NP

Wendy Pratt, NP is a Pulmonology Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Wendy Pratt works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Pratt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-9143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Wendy Pratt, NP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225021207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

