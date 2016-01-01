See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Wendy Remmers, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Wendy Remmers, FNP

Wendy Remmers, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Wendy Remmers works at Caballero Family Healthcare Grp in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Remmers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caballero Family Healthcare Group Pllc
    1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 202, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 751-9997

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
Joint Pain
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Smoking-Related Disorders
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Thyroid Disease
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Wendy Remmers, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497181937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Memphis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Remmers, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Remmers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Remmers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Remmers works at Caballero Family Healthcare Grp in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Wendy Remmers’s profile.

    Wendy Remmers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Remmers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Remmers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Remmers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

