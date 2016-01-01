See All Pediatricians in Baltimore, MD
Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Wendy Scarcella, NP

Wendy Scarcella, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Wendy Scarcella works at UM SJMG Pediatrics in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Scarcella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM SJMG Pediatrics
    600 E Belvedere Ave Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-5140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Wendy Scarcella, NP

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528185717
Frequently Asked Questions

Wendy Scarcella, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Scarcella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Wendy Scarcella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Wendy Scarcella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Wendy Scarcella works at UM SJMG Pediatrics in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Wendy Scarcella’s profile.

Wendy Scarcella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Scarcella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Scarcella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Scarcella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

