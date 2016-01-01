Wendy Seneff, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Seneff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wendy Seneff, FNP-C
Overview of Wendy Seneff, FNP-C
Wendy Seneff, FNP-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Corpus Christi|Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Wendy Seneff works at
Wendy Seneff's Office Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic2700 E 29th St Ste 325, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Wendy Seneff, FNP-C
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University Corpus Christi|Texas A&amp;M University Corpus Christi
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
