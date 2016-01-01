See All Cardiologists in Bryan, TX
Wendy Seneff, FNP-C

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Wendy Seneff, FNP-C

Wendy Seneff, FNP-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University Corpus Christi|Texas A&amp;M University Corpus Christi and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Wendy Seneff works at CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Seneff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic
    2700 E 29th St Ste 325, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Congestive Heart Failure
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Wendy Seneff, FNP-C

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821377300
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University Corpus Christi|Texas A&amp;amp;M University Corpus Christi
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Seneff, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Seneff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Seneff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Seneff works at CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Wendy Seneff’s profile.

    Wendy Seneff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Seneff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Seneff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Seneff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

