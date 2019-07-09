See All Psychologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Serketich works at CORNERSTONE COUNSELING SERVICES in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Counseling Services
    5007 S Howell Ave Ste 350, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 789-1191
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 09, 2019
    Dr. S has been my therapist since my husband died Dec 2015. I have enlisted other therapists through the years but NEVER have I EVER had a therapist whom I truly felt cared about me, ALL OF ME, not just my grief about the loss of my husband my whole emotional picture. Dr. S treats the entire emotional person, she is the most honest, kind, caring, soft-spoken, 100% invested in helping her patients achieve their best self possible. Dr. S had a "calling" to help others relieve emotional pain, you can feel her desire to help you learn how to help yourself the moment you meet her. If you or a family member needs someone to talk to, Sr. S should be the first (and last) Psychologist you will ever need to call to make an appointment.
    Mary Kasal — Jul 09, 2019
    About Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225054869
