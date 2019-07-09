Dr. Serketich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Serketich works at
Locations
Cornerstone Counseling Services5007 S Howell Ave Ste 350, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Directions (262) 789-1191
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S has been my therapist since my husband died Dec 2015. I have enlisted other therapists through the years but NEVER have I EVER had a therapist whom I truly felt cared about me, ALL OF ME, not just my grief about the loss of my husband my whole emotional picture. Dr. S treats the entire emotional person, she is the most honest, kind, caring, soft-spoken, 100% invested in helping her patients achieve their best self possible. Dr. S had a "calling" to help others relieve emotional pain, you can feel her desire to help you learn how to help yourself the moment you meet her. If you or a family member needs someone to talk to, Sr. S should be the first (and last) Psychologist you will ever need to call to make an appointment.
About Dr. Wendy Serketich, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225054869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serketich works at
