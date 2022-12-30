See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Overview

Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Wendy Shropshire-Atkins works at Abrons Family Practice and Urgent Care P.A. in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abrons Family Practice and Urgent Care P.A.
    1911 S 17th St Ste 130A, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 790-7840
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2022
    After searching for a new PCM to take on new patients (as we recently moved from AZ), I found it frustrating to find how many offices advertised they were accepting new patients that were not. Atkins family practice is the first one who said they had availability within a few weeks. I was scheduled within 2 weeks of my initial call. Wendy Atkins, PA sat with me discussing my medical history and answering my questions over a one-hour period. Unheard of today, so thank you. She was very thorough and had several excellent questions regarding previous testing and concerns I have. Within 48 hours of my appointment, she had completed my blood work and completed more than 8 referrals, all calling me immediately to make appointments. She is the first PCM to hear me when I said I was concerned about my umbilical hernia of 15 years ago returning. Sure enough, it has returned and is scheduled already for surgery. Her office staff is responsive and has called me with updates and test results. They
    Kathleen C — Dec 30, 2022
    About Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033255252
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Shropshire-Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Shropshire-Atkins works at Abrons Family Practice and Urgent Care P.A. in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Wendy Shropshire-Atkins’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Wendy Shropshire-Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Shropshire-Atkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Shropshire-Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Shropshire-Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

