Wendy Strickland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Strickland, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Wendy Strickland, NP
Wendy Strickland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Strickland's Office Locations
- 1 3905 Webb Rd Ste 226, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Directions (423) 521-4776
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Strickland?
I love Wendy, she is very patient with my grand daughter, every time I call, she responds in a timely manner.
About Wendy Strickland, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104168913
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Strickland accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Wendy Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.