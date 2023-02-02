See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Wendy Taylor

Neurology
4.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Wendy Taylor

Wendy Taylor is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Wendy Taylor works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Wendy Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    WK Tri-State Neurosurgery
    2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 320, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Blepharospasm
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Wendy listens well and follows thru with whatever she commits to. She is knowledgeable and an excellent provider! I know I can trust her judgment.
    Nancy Faulk — Feb 02, 2023
    About Wendy Taylor

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538752407
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Taylor is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wendy Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wendy Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Taylor works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Wendy Taylor’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Wendy Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

