Wendy Titsworth
Wendy Titsworth is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Ascension Medical Group Genesys (AMGG)6092 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 239-4697
- Cigna
- Humana
She listens to all concerns and is super personable. I always get the amount of time I need to cover everything and then some. She is good at thinking outside the box and helping you commit to a treatment plan and she understands the system enough to work around any issues that may come up. I always feel valued and important, which is not something that can be said about many Dr offices.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851714901
Wendy Titsworth accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
