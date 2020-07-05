Wendy Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Wendy Wade, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Wendy Wade, CRNP
Wendy Wade, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Wendy Wade works at
Wendy Wade's Office Locations
-
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC1304 Chinook Ln, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 545-2746
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing and really cares about her patients. She digs deep and will keep looking for solutions to try to help you. I would say she is the best nurse practitioner I have dealt with. The trust is there 100%
About Wendy Wade, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871950493
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Wendy Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Wade.
