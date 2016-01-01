Wendy Wilcox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wendy Wilcox, NP
Overview of Wendy Wilcox, NP
Wendy Wilcox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Wendy Wilcox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Wendy Wilcox's Office Locations
-
1
Jennifer Owen, MD5028 122nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 749-7975
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wendy Wilcox?
About Wendy Wilcox, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366927683
Frequently Asked Questions
Wendy Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wendy Wilcox works at
Wendy Wilcox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.