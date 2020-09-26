See All Physicians Assistants in Aurora, CO
Wendy Wolf, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Wendy Wolf, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Wendy Wolf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO. 

Wendy Wolf works at Stride Chc - Potomac Street in Aurora, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rachel Printy, PA-C
Rachel Printy, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Anya Kaczmarek, PA-C
Anya Kaczmarek, PA-C
4.7 (53)
View Profile
Dawn Ammon, PA-C
Dawn Ammon, PA-C
5.0 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Stride Chc - Potomac Street
    750 Potomac St Ste L23, Aurora, CO 80011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 360-6276
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Wendy Wolf?

    Sep 26, 2020
    Thank you for being so accommodating to my disability, especially during this pandemic. You are absolutely wonderful, and I feel so grateful to have you as a doctor.
    Thankful! — Sep 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Wendy Wolf, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Wendy Wolf, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Wendy Wolf to family and friends

    Wendy Wolf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Wendy Wolf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wendy Wolf, PA-C.

    About Wendy Wolf, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073036885
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wendy Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wendy Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wendy Wolf works at Stride Chc - Potomac Street in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Wendy Wolf’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Wendy Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wendy Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wendy Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wendy Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Wendy Wolf, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.