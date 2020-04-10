Dr. Blitchington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesley Blitchington, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Blitchington, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Longwood, FL.
Dr. Blitchington works at
Locations
Wesley Peter Blitchington Ph.d.2909 W State Road 434 Ste 111, Longwood, FL 32779 Directions (407) 774-0557
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blitchington is wonderful! Hypnosis was extremely helpful. He is great with grief, loss and trauma healing.
About Dr. Wesley Blitchington, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063577229
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitchington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitchington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitchington.
