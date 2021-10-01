Dr. Wesley Rainwater, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Rainwater, OD
Dr. Wesley Rainwater, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK.
Wesley A. Rainwater O.d. PC8122 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 254-0447
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Rainwater is just the best. He consistently goes above and beyond the expected level of care for an optometrist. He also keeps current with the latest developments in eye treatment. If you should need an ophthalmologist or a retina specialist he will get you in with great Doctors as well. My children are grown and out of the house now, but he has treated our entire family for many years.
- Optometry
- English
- 1982719571
Dr. Rainwater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainwater accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainwater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.