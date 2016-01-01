Overview

Dr. Whatley Fenlon, PHD is a Psychologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia State University Graduate Program.



Dr. Fenlon works at Whatley B. Fenlon, Ph.D. Horizon Associates in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.