Whitney Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Whitney Drew, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Whitney Drew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR.
Whitney Drew's Office Locations
Praxis Medical Group Inc.929 Sw Simpson Ave, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 389-7741
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great experience seeing Whitney. She was very knowledgeable and helpful. She got me up to date with a physical and addressed all the questions and needs I had. Highly recommend. The support staff and scheduling folks at the office were also very helpful. Other places in Bend told me 4 month wait to get a general check up/physical. High Lakes got me in to see Whitney in 1 week.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376886895
