See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Whitney Erickson, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Whitney Erickson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Whitney Erickson, FNP

Whitney Erickson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Whitney Erickson works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Person, APN
Amanda Person, APN
3.0 (6)
View Profile
Jason Sasser, FNP
Jason Sasser, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Whitney Erickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics
    1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 759-3100
    Monday
    8:00am -
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Whitney Erickson?

    Feb 23, 2019
    Whitney is the best! First of all, Whitney keeps up with all of the current research in her field. Her approach provides a relaxed setting while maintaining professional boundaries. She provides personalized methods and techniques for her patients in a warm, caring environment. I highly recommend Whitney Erickson!
    — Feb 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Whitney Erickson, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Whitney Erickson, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Whitney Erickson to family and friends

    Whitney Erickson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Whitney Erickson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Whitney Erickson, FNP.

    About Whitney Erickson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578995791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Whitney Erickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Whitney Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Whitney Erickson works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Whitney Erickson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Whitney Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Whitney Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whitney Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whitney Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Whitney Erickson, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.