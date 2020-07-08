See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Whitney Franks, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Whitney Franks, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Whitney Franks works at Houston Women's Care Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Women's Care Associates
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1050, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-1013
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Whitney Franks, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033249529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Whitney Franks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Whitney Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Whitney Franks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Whitney Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Whitney Franks works at Houston Women's Care Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Whitney Franks’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Whitney Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Whitney Franks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whitney Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whitney Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

