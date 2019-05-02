Dr. Whitney Gillen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Gillen, OD
Overview of Dr. Whitney Gillen, OD
Dr. Whitney Gillen, OD is an Optometrist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Gillen works at
Dr. Gillen's Office Locations
-
1
Gillen Eye Associates1021 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 297-2573
-
2
Yeager Visioncare PA2304 W Parker Rd, Greenville, SC 29617 Directions (864) 246-0964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)

Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gillen is wonderful. She is professional and very caring. She Took time to answer my questions and I never felt rushed while in her care. Her staff at Yeager Vision Care are the best. I totally trust her with my eye care needs.
About Dr. Whitney Gillen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1235491515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gillen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.