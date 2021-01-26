See All Counselors in Boise, ID
Wiesia Domanska-Miville

Overview

Wiesia Domanska-Miville is a Counselor in Boise, ID. 

Wiesia Domanska-Miville works at Evergreen Life Counseling, Boise, ID in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wiesia Domanska-Miville LCPC
    1412 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 957-0957

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Jan 26, 2021
    Wiesia is wonderful. I was new to therapy - she created an open space that allowed me to safely open up. She guides you to make the connection between both talking about things, and feeling the healing in your body, helping to process as a whole. The EMDR therapy was also very effective for me. I am very grateful for our time together.
    Hillary — Jan 26, 2021
    • Counseling
    • English, Polish
    • 1952503443
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wiesia Domanska-Miville is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wiesia Domanska-Miville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wiesia Domanska-Miville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wiesia Domanska-Miville works at Evergreen Life Counseling, Boise, ID in Boise, ID. View the full address on Wiesia Domanska-Miville’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Wiesia Domanska-Miville. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wiesia Domanska-Miville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wiesia Domanska-Miville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wiesia Domanska-Miville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

