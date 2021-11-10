See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN

Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Wieslaw Faliszewski works at Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Wieslaw Faliszewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy
    2401 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 327-5952
    Monday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health First Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Wieslaw Faliszewski?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Excellent clinician. Curious and empathetic, takes as much time as you need. Provides thoughtful, non-"cookie cutter" answers which means that they're actually listening to you - unlike so many psychiatrists/PNPs. Enjoy my appointments and am confident my mental health is important to him.
    RJ — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Wieslaw Faliszewski to family and friends

    Wieslaw Faliszewski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Wieslaw Faliszewski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN.

    About Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003211004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wieslaw Faliszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wieslaw Faliszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wieslaw Faliszewski works at Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Wieslaw Faliszewski’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Wieslaw Faliszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wieslaw Faliszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wieslaw Faliszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wieslaw Faliszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Wieslaw Faliszewski, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.