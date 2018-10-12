Dr. Nelson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbur Nelson Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Wilbur Nelson Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Bloomfield, CT.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lori L. Fritts MD LLC3 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-3477
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson Jr?
Dr Nelson was very kind and supportive after I had had difficult experiences with other therapists.
About Dr. Wilbur Nelson Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144327065
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.