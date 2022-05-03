See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Will Slotky, MSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Will Slotky, MSW

Counseling
2.7 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Will Slotky, MSW is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Maria Kuhn, LPC
Maria Kuhn, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Susan Wolfe, LPC
Susan Wolfe, LPC
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4507 Laclede Ave # B, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 361-4673
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Will Slotky?

    May 03, 2022
    I've been seeing Will for about 4 years. Prior to meeting Will, I bounced around a lot with various Talk Therapists (7). That all changed once I met Will Slotky. He's bright and can read in-between the lines (relates well to what I'm saying and helps in reframing my feelings/comments... in a more positive and constructive manner. He has helped me like no other.
    Paul — May 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Will Slotky, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Will Slotky, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Will Slotky to family and friends

    Will Slotky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Will Slotky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Will Slotky, MSW.

    About Will Slotky, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679641120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Will Slotky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Will Slotky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Will Slotky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Will Slotky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Will Slotky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Will Slotky, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.