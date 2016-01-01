See All Psychologists in Winston Salem, NC
William Acree, PSY

Psychology
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

William Acree, PSY is a Psychologist in Winston Salem, NC. 

William Acree works at Novant Health Memory Care - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Memory Care - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 121, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8179
    Ratings & Reviews

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About William Acree, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821037144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

