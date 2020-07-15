Dr. William Allen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Allen, PHD
Dr. William Allen, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee.
Cherokee Health Pharmacy2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 544-0406
- Anthem
Dr Allen is wonderful. He is an autism expert and a wonderful advocate as well.
- Psychology
- English
- 1326047408
- University of Tennessee
Dr. Allen accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
