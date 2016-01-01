William Bacon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Bacon, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
William Bacon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Saint Vincent Physicians Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
William Bacon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joshua Brown MD PC1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 395-3000
- 2 1651 Galisteo St Ste 4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Vincent Physicians Medical Center
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Bacon?
About William Bacon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730181942
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
William Bacon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Bacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Bacon works at
3 patients have reviewed William Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Bacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.