William Barnes Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Barnes Jr, CH
Overview
William Barnes Jr, CH is a Chiropractor in Cape Coral, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4302 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 541-3434
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Barnes Jr?
My husband and I both have long time back and hip problems. This is the only practice that has been able to diagnosis and treat us to satisfaction. They are warm, friendly and medically oriented. Besides the normal adjustment and therapy techniques, they use massage therapy, ultrasound, laser and decompression. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
About William Barnes Jr, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598730012
Frequently Asked Questions
William Barnes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed William Barnes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Barnes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Barnes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Barnes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.